A documentary on the “war” between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

It will be done in two episodes so as to allow the story of both points of view

A documentary about the turbulent relationship between the two Hollywood stars will soon be made, Johnny Depp And Amber Heard .

According to the first advances, the project, entitled Johnny Vs. Amber, will be divided into two parts so as to be able to tell the story from both positions. In the documentary, the couple’s marriage, divorce and the consequent legal action against each other will be at the center of the narrative.

The documentary foresees the presence in the film of interviews and comments not only of the couple’s lawyers, but also of the people who were close to the two protagonists. The documentary that will be broadcast on Discovery + will also be able to have numerous footage and audio recordings filmed by the couple themselves.

“Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, this project will give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that has gone tragically wrong, and to better understand the enormously important issue of domestic violence,” he said. Deadline explained the producer of the documentary, the famous British writer Nick Hornby.