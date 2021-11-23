News

A documentary on the “war” between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Photo of James Reno James Reno32 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – Credit: Hahn Lionel / IPA / Frame

TV

November 21, 2021

from Giovanni Teolis

It will be done in two episodes so as to allow the story of both points of view

A documentary about the turbulent relationship between the two Hollywood stars will soon be made, Johnny Depp And Amber Heard.

According to the first advances, the project, entitled Johnny Vs. Amber, will be divided into two parts so as to be able to tell the story from both positions. In the documentary, the couple’s marriage, divorce and the consequent legal action against each other will be at the center of the narrative.

The documentary foresees the presence in the film of interviews and comments not only of the couple’s lawyers, but also of the people who were close to the two protagonists. The documentary that will be broadcast on Discovery + will also be able to have numerous footage and audio recordings filmed by the couple themselves.

“Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, this project will give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that has gone tragically wrong, and to better understand the enormously important issue of domestic violence,” he said. Deadline explained the producer of the documentary, the famous British writer Nick Hornby.

.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno32 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

watch the first few minutes of James Gunn’s movie!

September 8, 2021

From Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Lopez, it’s the summer of flashbacks (or heated soups?)

July 29, 2021

“friendship with Natalie Portman made me work harder!” Do you know who said that?

October 13, 2021

The Simpsons ending? This could be it

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button