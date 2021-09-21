A documentary rekindles the spotlight on the #FreeBritney case

Framing Britney Spears of the New York Times tries to shed some light on the legal protection that obliges the singer to depend in all respects on her father. The toxic media and the macho culture are complicit

Born as a spontaneous movement of fans worried about their darling, #FreeBritney has grown over the years and has managed to reveal a lot of American showbiz by highlighting many contradictions. For some time, in fact, fans of the pop star Britney Spears ask that clarity be made and the legal protection removed his father Jamie exercises on her. Among rumors, gossip, accusations of groundlessness and leaked documents, the controversies have multiplied and now find solid confirmation in a new documentary, Framing Britney Spears, made by New York Times and broadcast in these days in the United States on the Fx channel and on the Hulu platform.

Directed by Samantha Stark, tells of the conservatorship imposed by the court in 2008 and which still continues, only slightly lightened: Spears is 39 years old and his decisions, from the economic-financial ones to the more banal daily ones, are in practice entirely delegated to his father and his entourage. Recently, however, the singer has started rebel more openly to the constraints, refusing to perform or record new music until the protection is removed: yet, the last hearing held at the end of 2020 confirmed it status quo, although a new decision could be made in the next court meeting by February. All this is told in Framing Britney Spears, who wants to thoroughly investigate the origins of the problem, which arose following the breakdown that the star had in 2007.

The documentary, in particular, reflects on how Spears, who reached absolute fame from a very young age, has always been the subject of morbid attention and very intrusive by the media and its fandom; The girl’s public image was greatly affected by these pressures, which exalted its oddities rather than celebrating its obstinacy and achievements. Undoubtedly, according to the authors of Framing Britney Spears, in having downplayed his career and, ultimately, his personal freedom also has something to do with it a macho culture who continues to demand from famous women always unattainable standards, the failure of which gives rise to toxic criticism. In addition, the documentary analyzes the ambiguity of a judicial instrument like the conservatorship, often and gladly applied on subjects deemed weaker by society, in most cases therefore once again women.

“The central mystery of our film is that Britney Spears lives the life of a busy pop star, yet it continues to be said that she is constantly at risk. He makes millions of dollars and yet we are told he is incapable of making decisions for his own good “Stark said. “There is a great conflict, you cannot understand what is really going on and most of the court documents are classified“. Despite the doubts and hypotheses, the documentary clearly shows that Spears is not only the unfortunate private affair of a star who pays the price for fame, but could be the prime example of a media and cultural system which crushes the female protagonists above all, making them objects of profit and speculation.