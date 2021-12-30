A dog is found on Christmas Day on a sofa left by the roadside: it was waiting for those who had abandoned it

As a shelter he chose what more than anything else reminded him of a kennel: a sofa. Too bad he wasn’t in a living room, in front of a burning fireplace or a decorated Christmas tree, but had been illegally dumped on the side of a country road in Tyler, Texas.

That’s how a dog was found on Christmas Day. While most of the people were busy feasting on their families, he sat there huddled, inconsolably sad and hungry, staring into space, waiting for those who had abandoned him for weeks, if not months, to march. back and come back for him.





The photo of this puppy dumped as garbage quickly made the rounds of social media and allowed Nicholas Pet Haven to help him and immediately find a temporary home for him at least for the holidays, waiting for him to select a family willing to welcome him for always.





From a first visit carried out by his rescuers, the dog is decidedly emaciated and bears the signs of an attack, perhaps by a group of wild boars. Nothing else is known, except that he is a dog accustomed to human contact but for some time forced to get by as he could, living in the garbage. Now that nightmare is over thanks to the recommendation of a passer-by and we hope that soon he will be able to definitively archive from his memory the harrowing period he has just lived.

