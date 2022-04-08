A dominant Barcelona SC beats Wanderers 4-2 at the start of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana | Soccer | sports

Barcelona SC defeated Montevideo Wanderers 4-2 in a duel for the first date of Group A of the Copa Sudamericana 2022, played this Thursday at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium.

The bullfighters signed the victory in Guayaquil with a brace from the Uruguayan Gonzalo Mastriani (8 and 11), a goal from the Ecuadorian Michael Carcelén (34) and an Olympic goal from Damián Díaz (53).

Hernán Rivero (13) and Mauro Méndez (61) discounted for the ‘Bohemio’.

After the elimination suffered in the third phase of the Copa Libertadores play-off at the hands of the rookie América Mineiro last March, the team led by Jorge Célico has the obligation to overcome the group round and reach the final instances. Although the directive of the institution has traced the mission of conquering the trophy.

Despite the casualties of starting midfielders Emmanuel Martínez and Leonai Souza due to injuries, Damián Díaz, Michael Carcelén and Bruno Piñatares met the requirements of the case.

After completing the first date, Barcelona SC leads the positions in key A, with 3 units, followed by Lanús and Metropolitanos, who drew goalless in another duel in the series. Wanderers was last.

On the next day, scheduled for April 14, the Ecuadorians will measure forces with Lanús and Metropolitanos will visit Wanderers.

Only the winning team of each group qualifies for the next phase of the competition.

Elimination rematch in Libertadores

The author of the double of the night, Gonzalo Mastriani, declared to DirecTV that the victory over Wanderers is the beginning of a revenge for Barcelona SC in the Copa Sudamericana for the elimination last March in the previous phase of the Libertadores just in the edition in which its stadium, the Monumental, will host the only final on next October.

Mastriani was one of the figures of the night when he converted the first situation with a header and finished off a service given by Adonis Preciado at will. Carcelén also converted a header, while Díaz, who missed a penalty and badly resolved a one-on-one against goalkeeper Ignacio de Arruabarrena, would certify the yellow victory with a fantasy Olympic goal.

The result would have been more bulky if full-back Byron Castillo made the chance he had in the 70th minute after a deep arrival that he missed with a poorly executed shot.

The annotations of the ‘Bohemio’ forwards opened up certain unknowns regarding the marking during the setback of the Canarian team.

