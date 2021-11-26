A “doomed” exoplanet has been discovered, with an almost impossible orbit

The more we observe the cosmos, the more we realize how many incredible and “crazy” things it contains. Recently, some researchers have discovered what it appears to be an exoplanet condemned to a tragic fate, due to its extreme orbit around a star.

The name is TOI-2109b, a huge and mighty gas giant similar to our own Jupiter, but five times more massive and 1.35 times larger. But the thing that makes it a “doomed” exoplanet is its senseless deadly orbit, which brings it incredibly close to the star of its system.

According to the calculations of the research published in the Astrophysical Journal, TOI-2109b manages to circle its star in just 16 hours (think that Mercury, the planet with the shortest period of revolution in the entire Solar System, takes 88 Earth days).

This means that a hypothetical year on this gas planet would last about 16 hours. According to the researchers, this is an unprecedented record: it’s the closest orbit we’ve ever discovered for a gas giant, but that’s also bad news.

Such an extreme orbit is most likely unstable, which means that the exoplanet is in a whirlwind that, like a whirlpool, is sucking it closer and closer to the star, which sooner or later will eventually burn and evaporate completely. its gases.

Scientists have already tried to give an estimate of the extreme values ​​to which TOI-2109b is subjected: on the daytime side it is thought that they are reached temperatures around 3,500 K (i.e. 3,227 ° C), which means that the planet’s surface is hotter than several known stars, almost approaching the values ​​of our star (the Sun – in the coronal and surface area – records about 5500 ° C of temperature) .

TOI-2109b is orbiting a yellow-white star 1.7 times larger than our star, and is located about 855 light years away from us. Furthermore, the exoplanet and its star are so close to each other that their distance (2.4 million kilometers) is just 1.6% of that which divides the Earth from the Sun. a tidal block of the gas giant: it means that the planet always shows the same face to the star.

A new challenge for scientists will now be to try to find out how these extreme gas giants are formed. Search for more exoplanets is the key to delving into these fascinating aspects that are still somewhat cryptic. If you want to know more, here you will find our article that explains how the search for exoplanets takes place.