a double restock from GameStop is coming!

To celebrate the approach of Christmas GameStop this time doubles with not one but two restocks dedicated to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which will arrive in a few hours!

The occasion, as already happened for the last few weeks, is that of the GameStop TV afternoon live, but this time there will be a double drop! Indeed you will have the opportunity to bring home both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The live streaming will be there tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday 15 December 2021 starting at 16:00.

During this episode a sort of summary of the year that is about to end will be made. We will thus have the opportunity to recap the 2021 videogame, talking about the best games coming out, in the company of Kafkanya and streamer Lorenzo ‘Kobe‘Fazio.

During the live there will be the drops of Xbox Series X at 499.98 euros and a bundle of PlayStation 5 Digital Edition from 649.98 euros and which will include the console, a DualSense Cosmic Red controller, a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus and Sades headphones.

The links to keep an eye on during the live are the following:

The two links are already active, but only at the time of the drop will you see the products you are looking for appear. So stay connected with us on Telegram to be notified of the exact moment in which the drop will take place. Remember to activate the notifications so as not to miss the exact moment when the drop will take place!

