a double soul for bestseller- Corriere.it

Stellantis has decided to focus on a small range of entry level, at affordable prices, to complement the stylish 500. So at least a couple of models should take the place of the bestseller, starting from 2023: all the clues

Probably more will be known on March 1 when Fiat reveals the industrial plan for the next five years. But in the meantime, rumors and theories about how can it be the new Panda, that in 2022, however, an insubstantial model year is expected and aimed at a richer and more contemporary endowment. Trying to confirm yet another happy result of 2021: 112,298 registrations that made it queen of the Italian market. The generational change, in any case necessary and long overdue, is set for 2023, even if Fiat is aiming for a preview by the end of the year. To move the countdown came the interview that the CEO of the brand, Olivier Francois, gave to Auto Express to anticipate the lines of the new offensive, based on affordable electrification. On the one hand there will be the 500 which will become the proposal focused on style, on the other the next models based on the Centoventi concept that will focus on practicality.

Entry level One hundred and twenty appeared at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show – the last one in attendance – and earned the cover for his innovations. A model designed for an exclusive platform for the electric, equipped with a modular battery, so that the customer could choose its autonomy (and therefore its price) between 100 and 500 km, with easily replaceable modules. Then he introduced the concept of extreme customization, not only for the aesthetics, but also for the interior: replaceable seats with various accessories, configuration changes and 3D printed objects. The concept was further developed but thinkable that only a part of the solutions can end up on the new models, if only for economic reasons. To be entry-level and remain competitive with the competition, they will need to have a low price (while keeping a ruthless focus on production costs) and make few concessions to style.

The name game But will they be called Panda? Francois seems inspired, but he’s not completely out of balance. Surely now I have the chance to come up with a new name or tap into some legend. I am more oriented towards the latter, because we have models that have made and happy many customers – he told AutoExpress – but for now it makes no sense to talk about sizes and segments. The most important aspect, and I absolutely guarantee this – that at first glance, even without a badge or branding, it will be recognized as a Fiat. AutoExpress then thinks of a new sturdy and square Panda, but with the possibility of creating two scale models that will probably use the same CMP Stellantis architecture with the method used by Peugeot to build the 208 and 308 hatchbacks. A quote from Francois on the Punto also made us imagine (and draw) the suvistic variant of the future Panda which by virtue of a lower price would still be an alternative to the 500X and not a competitor. Coincidentally, in the Tichy factory in Poland – currently site of the 500 and the Lancia Ypsilon – a production line is being set up for three new compact models: the so-called baby-Jeep, the Alfa Romeo Brenner and a Fiat. Who knows which one …

