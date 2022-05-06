A Dr Strange surrounded by women seeks to follow in the footsteps of Spider-Man’s success | TRENDS

After the success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the Marvel universe continues with the new Dr Strange movie, which arrives this Friday in theaters around the world and will try to emulate the blockbuster of Spider-Man with a story in which women play an important role.

With a mix between adventure movies, crazy universes and even zombie stories, Sam Raimi returns to Marvel 14 years after having closed the first Spiderman trilogy, the one starring Tobey Maguire.

And he does so with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, a film that lives up to its title and in which Benedict Cumberbatch dresses again in the powerful cape of Stephen Strange to face none other than the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

With the action temporarily located after “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and the fantastic series “WandaVision” (2021), Raimi draws on his taste for darkness and horror films to create a film that has everything , even in excess.

The first installment of “Doctor Strange” raised a notable figure in 2016 but not one of the highest in the Marvel universe: 677 million dollars compared to the 1,402 that “Avengers: Age of Ultron” had raised a year before or the stratospheric figure of “Avengers: Endgame”, with 2,797 million in 2019 (only surpassed by the 2,847 of “Avatar” ten years before).

But the reviews were good and the public liked this superhero with British elegance and the appearance of a 19th-century magician who, in that first installment, began to develop powers that already led him to flirt with the multiverse.

Now Raimi deeply explores those jumps from one universe to another and the consequences that acts in one world can generate in another, a complex story with which he seeks to get closer to the 1,892 million dollars raised by the last Spider-Man.

A confusion that the script plays with, as Cumberbatch acknowledges in the film’s production notes: “Will he be the hero of his enemy or the enemy of his hero? Who is our Doctor Strange in the Multiverse? He literally faces versions of himself to find out, ”explains the British actor.

Cumberbatch is accompanied in this new adventure by a young Hispanic woman, América Chávez, played by Xochitl Gomez, an American actress of Mexican origin whose career until now had focused on television.

“I love how young she is because it’s something we’ve never seen” in the Marvel universe, highlights the actress, who in the film sprinkles her dialogues in English with phrases in Spanish.

The two face an increasingly powerful Wanda Maximoff, turned into the Scarlet Witch with the sole objective of finding in a parallel universe the children that she herself created with her magic at the time she lived with Vision (Paul Bettany) in the idyllic Westview, in the series “WandaVision”.

“In my opinion, it’s not very fun to always play the hero of a story that is never wrong,” says Olsen of a film in which there are many unexpected appearances, although not of first-rate superheroes, because we must not forget that great part of the action takes place in parallel universes.

In one of those worlds scattered throughout the universe, Doctor Strange is dead, in another Wanda lives happily with her children and in another even the characters become cartoons.

A brilliant visual exercise that is confusing at times but also fun, fast-paced, dark and terrifying.

And that it is a transition film towards the new Marvel universe that the production company is building hand in hand with Disney, with younger protagonists and with more women in leading roles.

This same year, “Thor: Love and Thunder” will hit theaters, with a Natalie Portman who goes from being an astrophysicist and girlfriend of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to being the superheroine Mighty Thor.

As well as “Black Panther” Wakanda Forever”, the continuation of the film that launched the late Chadwick Boseman to stardom, who has not been replaced in this production, headed by Letitia Weight, Angela Basett or Lupita Nyong’o.

The premiere of “The Marvels” is scheduled for 2023, again starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, very well accompanied by Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

A whole display of feminine power that already began with “Eternals”, the film directed last year by Chloé Zhao, with Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie or Gemma Chan.

But there is still a long way to go before equality reaches a universe dominated by Spiderman, Thor, Captain America, Hawkeye, Hulk, Daredevil or the X-Men.