Warm up the engines! In this month of pride, Drag Race France arrives on French television to shine the spotlight on an art still unknown to the general public: drag. The principle of the show? 10 whimsical queens compete in legendary challenges to determine THE best drag queen in France.

Nicky Dollhost of the program alongside Daphne Bürki and Kiddy Smile, tells PRBK everything there is to know about the drag queen profession: “A drag queen is a superheroine who creates you. Historically, it was men who did theater before women were allowed on stage. They dressed as women to play female roles“.

“Every day there is a new type of drag born“

Couture, fashion, performance, singing, dancing, comedy… A drag queen touches on all areas. “Until not so long ago in France, drag was considered a sexual vice when it really is an art“explains Karl alias Nicky Doll, who was inspired by Nicki Minaj’s “Barb era” (from which she takes her name) and manga to create her character: “When I arrived in Paris, I had this need for the stage. By dressing as a woman for Pride 2009 in Paris, I realized that I was able to satisfy these needs to express myself, to show my femininity, my sensitivity.

