A drama about two sisters fleeing Syria will open the Toronto film festival

Toronto (Canada), Jul 27 (EFE).- “The Swimmers”, the film about two sisters fleeing from Syria, based on a true story, will open the 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which will begin on September 8.

Directed by Welshwoman of Egyptian origin Sally El Hosaini, the film stars Manal Issa and Nathalie Issa, who play Sara and Yusra Mardini, two sisters who in 2015 escaped the civil conflict in Syria and crossed from Turkey to Greece in a boat.

The two sisters, who were swimmers, jumped into the water as the boat began to sink to try to save the others.

Yusra participated in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 while Sara returned to Greece to help other refugees arriving in the country. Greek authorities later arrested Sara, who was charged with human trafficking for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement Wednesday that he was deeply moved by El Hosaini’s film and that he is delighted that the festival’s opening honors this year “those who risk everything to achieve a better life and more safe”.

For her part, El Hosaini said she was “euphoric” at the choice of “The Swimmers” to open this festival, one of the most prestigious in the world.

“What an honor and privilege to open TIFF with the inspiring true story of the Mardini sisters,” said the director, who spent part of her childhood in Cairo.

El Hosaini added that Toronto, a city considered one of the most multicultural in the world, is “the perfect place” for the world premiere of the feature film that “raises the visibility and voices of refugees.”

The Toronto Film Festival will be held between September 8 and 18, and among other premieres will feature the new film by Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”, a drama inspired by the filmmaker’s childhood.

The organization of the exhibition also announced the world premiere of “The Woman King”, inspired by the true story of a unit of female warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century and which stars the American Viola Davis.

Other films premiering this year at TIFF include Lena Dunham’s “Catherine Called Birdy”; Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman”; Nicholas Stoller’s “Bros” and Sanaa Lathan’s “On the Come Up”.