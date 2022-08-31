a dramatic change in sight for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Since July, it is the soap opera that has shaken Manchester United but also the whole football world. Will Cristiano Ronaldo pack his bags a year after his arrival, annoyed by the fact that the Red Devils do not compete in the Champions League and more generally by a wobbly project?

Throughout the summer, CR7 was announced to many clubs. Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Chelsea, Naples… and even OM have been considered. But the final gong of the Mercato is approaching and it is becoming increasingly difficult to see Cristiano Ronaldo leave, despite the shadowy work of Jorge Mendes. Which is good since The Sun draws a total reversal of the situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally reassured by United?

After wanting to leave for several weeks, the leaders of Manchester United are convinced that CR7 will completely change their minds, and believe strongly in the future of the Mancunian club. The recruitment of Casemiro and Antony in recent days, in addition to Lisandro Martinez or Christian Eriksen, could give the Portuguese star new confidence. While Erik Ten Hag, who leaves the player on the bench for the moment, is only waiting for a fully pumped up Cristiano Ronaldo to be able to put him back on the field again…