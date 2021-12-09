a draw without a goal sentenced the biancocelesti to the sixteenths

Nothing to do for the Lazio. The emperor Terim completes the mission and does not fall at the Olimpico. The Galatasaray is confirmed imperforable away and remains in first place in group E flying directly to the second round of Europa League. Some regrets for the team Sarri who does not take advantage of the opportunity to overtake and will be forced to go through the play-off against one of the big players coming down from the Champions League.

FIRST TIME THAT LIGHT UP IN THE FINAL – Match that starts a couple of minutes late due to a communication problem between the referee Del Cerro Grande and Var Hernandez. Terim’s team covers the field well by siding with a 4-2-3-1 rather than the expected 4-3-3. The goal is to leave no room for the Biancoceleste maneuver. Feghouli is stamped in Leiva, while Antalyiali and Kutlu have Milinkovic and Basic in delivery. So much density that has the desired effects and forces Lazio to lift the ball using the deep throw. The hosts do not take off and Sarri is impatient in the technical area.

The Commander jumps and waves on a couple of wasted counter-attacks and some generous whistles from the referee. The first shot of his team arrives at 20 ‘: Pedro focuses and kicks high with his left-handed. First ring for the Capitoline club which thus raises the center of gravity, but shows little in the parts of the former Muslera (113 games, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup in biancoceleste). A first fraction with few emotions, which however lights up in the end. At 42 ‘Zaccagni and Strakosha risk the omelette directly from the corner of Van Aanholt, but are saved from the post. Two minutes pass and the former Hellas redeems himself: a cue on the left and a cross that Immobile shoots a little high on the crossbar.

LAZIO STUCK IN THE TURKISH TRAP – The second half begins with a Lazio immediately present in the Galatasaray half, but the Turkish team is very tidy and leaves maximum shots from outside, especially at Basic. Fresh forces are needed, so Sarri turns to the bench in the 63rd minute to get more push: inside Lazzari and Felipe Anderson. For his part Terim moves Akturkoglu to the center and inserts Ömer Bayram on the side of the former Spal hoping to take advantage of the spaces in the restart.

In ten minutes little changes, so here are the other two moves, this time of quality: enter Cataldi and Luis Alberto. Despite the entry of 32 and 10 the music does not change. The Magician in the 86th minute also has the opportunity to impress his name in the match, but his right from the edge is too strangled and ends up on the side. In the final, Terim shrewdly also inserts Luyindama to flesh out the defensive department and stem the last Biancocelesti efforts. Another good move. Lazio finds itself locked in the Turkish trap and postpones the appointment with the round of 16.

Lazio-Galatasaray, the match report

SECOND HALF

93 ‘- Turks very close to the advantage, Lazio are saved with Luiz Felipe and Strakosha (and with a little luck)

90 ‘- Five minutes of injury time granted by the referee

89 ‘- Zaccagni tries his head, the shot is weak and Muslera saves without problems

87 ‘- Last substitutions for Terim: outside Kutlu, inside Luyindama

86 ‘- Luis Alberto fails to hit Muslera and beat him: Lazio’s excellent job with its attacking players

83 ‘- Yellow also for Kilinc in Galatasaray

77 ‘- Bayram’s foul on Milinkovic, yellow for the Turkish player and punishment for Lazio. The scheme on the free-kick of Luis Alberto fails to the biancocelesti

72 ‘- Double change for Sarri, inside Cataldi and Luis Alberto, outside Leiva and Basic

71 ‘- Lazio close to the advantage with Immobile who wastes and sends an interesting ball from Acerbi into the corner

69 ‘- Another change for Galatasaray: outside Diagne, inside Bayram

63 ‘- Swirl of changes for the two coaches: Sarri chooses Lazzari and Felipe Anderson for Hysaj and Pedro. Terim bets on Kilinc and Morutan for Babel and Feghouli

60 ‘- Galatasaray also tries, Hysaj manages to anticipate Diagne, hindering his header. Strakosha’s throw-in

58 ‘- Nice action by Lazio but they are unable to finish on goal. Zaccagni crosses a chocolate in the area for Milinkovic’s head, the Serbian side can’t find anyone

56 ‘- Basic’s attempt from distance, the Croatian’s shot goes far to the side of the goal defended by Muslera

46 ‘- The Olimpico match resumed, no changes for the two coaches

FIRST HALF

46 ‘- The first half ends for long stretches. Zaccagni creates some danger, Immobile does not capitalize. Post directly from the corner for guests

45 ‘- The referee awards one minute of recovery

44 ‘- Zaccagni breaks through on the left, the ball reaches Immobile in the center of the area. Sarri’s striker, however, hits badly with his left-handed; the sphere ends away from the door

42 ‘- Galatasaray stops at the post! Van Aanholt tries the Olympic goal, directly from the corner, but hits the wood, after a strange carom

40 ‘- Milinkovic-Savic tries from a free-kick and a long-range shot. Both attempts are countered

37 ‘- Zaccagni passes on the left, but fails the assist for Immobile. The game continues at a low pace

34 ‘- Galatasaray is also revised forward. The cross from the right is closed by Acerbi, well positioned

20 ‘- Pedro breaks free and tries the southpaw from a distance. The ball ends away from Galatasaray’s goal

17 ‘- Yellow also in the ranks of Galatasaray: Akturkoglu punished with a yellow card, but Lazio do not take advantage of the punishment

15 ‘- Good plot of Lazio: Milinkovic-Savic’s cross is beaten back in a corner kick

10 ‘- Lazio loses a bad ball in midfield, Luiz Felipe intervenes late on an opponent and is booked

1 ‘- Everything is ready at the Olimpico for the match that decides the first and second place of Group E of the Europa League: with a victory the Biancocelesti reach the quarterfinals, otherwise they will have to contend with one of the teams relegated from the Champions League

Lazio-Galatasaray, the official formations

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Basic; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni. Annex. Sarri

GALATASARAY (4-3-3): Muslera; Yedlin, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt; Babel, Antayali, Kutlu; Feghouli, Diagne, Akturkoglu. Annex. Terim