A drawbridge opens and overturns a car with a family inside

30-10-2021
A drawbridge in the city of Leuven (Belgium) unexpectedly opened when a car with three members of a family passed by. Apparently, the bridge was activated without warning to allow a ship to pass. While opening, the car began to slide backwards, until it rolled over onto the roof. A video shared on social media shows the moment when the car got stuck on the Marie Thumas bridge, in the Vaartkom area, last Wednesday. Source: Facebook

