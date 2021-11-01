A drawbridge opens and overturns a car with a family inside

















chronicle

30-10-2021

A drawbridge in the city of Leuven (Belgium) unexpectedly opened when a car with three members of a family passed by. Apparently, the bridge was activated without warning to allow a ship to pass. While opening, the car began to slide backwards, until it rolled over onto the roof. A video shared on social media shows the moment when the car got stuck on the Marie Thumas bridge, in the Vaartkom area, last Wednesday. Source: Facebook

