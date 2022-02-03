A dream French village is for sale for the price of a studio apartment, and you can buy it with friends

It will also have happened to you to drive through the hills of some remote European province and, suddenly, cross a small village, one of those enchanted, beautiful, frozen in time. They are groups of houses often in medieval style, with courtyards, a small central square and the countryside all around.

There is one of these villages, it is beautiful and is located in France: it is called Rivecave. But the news that is going around the world is that Rivecave is for sale. All whole, as it is. And it costs less than an apartment in the city.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The village is located in the middle of a natural park, that of “Grands Causses”, and this is also why it is so beautiful: the nature that surrounds it is luxuriant, with woods, old vineyards (many of which are abandoned) and still meadows, pastures and orchards.

Tuul & amp; Bruno MorandiGetty Images

Rivecave costs around 300 thousand euros. At that price, you usually buy a three-room apartment in the city (if that’s okay). So how is it possible that an entire municipality can be purchased? The answer is simple: the village is moving towards abandonment.

There are many municipalities that are gradually losing their population. There are some in Spain, in France, but also in Italy. It happens simply because young people go to live in the city, looking for training and job opportunities. Thus, in the small villages only the elderly remain and these, year after year, decrease in number.

Buying a country like Rivecave, therefore, in addition to being an opportunity (it would be perfect, for example, to host an entire extended family, or to transform it into an eco-sustainable tourist resort) is also a way to breathe new life into a piece of European history .

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io