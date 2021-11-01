“A dream that comes true”

Here’s how Chris Pratt decided to celebrate his next role: Super Mario!

The Hollywood star Chris Pratt is celebrating her next role! Just a few hours ago it was announced that the actor, famous for the de Guardians of the Galaxy of Marvel Studios and other successful franchises such as Jurassic World, will be the voice of the legendary Super Mario in Nintendo’s next animated film! Immediately after the arrival of the good news, the actor shared his reaction to obtaining the coveted role on social networks. Pratt revealed to his fans that voicing Mario is “A dream that becomes reality” for him.

“When I was a kid I lived in Lake Stevens, Washington, and there was this laundromat next to my house and they had Super Mario Bros, the original arcade game.”, explained Chris Pratt in a video posted on Instagram with the caption It’s-a Me, Mario, famous phrase of the character voiced in the games by Charles Martinet. “Oh, how I loved that game. I never had a quarter, I stole it from the wishing well. It’s crazy. It occurred to me just now. The quarter dollar I stole from the wishing well to play Super Mario Bros. is a dream come true and now I will be Mari’s voice. But I clearly stole someone else’s desire. So I wait for the karma to hit me “.

Pratt concluded his message by saying: “I am really excited to announce that I will be the voice of a video game character I played when I was a kid. Dreams come true”.

The next Super Mario movie will hit theaters on December 21, 2022.

Read also Super Mario: cast and release date of the new animated film revealed. Chris Pratt is there too!