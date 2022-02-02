«A dream to be here. About Pogba. “

Listen to the audio version of the article

Zakaria Juve press conference: the words of the new Juventus midfielder on the day of his presentation

(sent to Allianz Stadium) – Denis Zakaria closed the January of the Juve transfer market. Purchased by Borussia M’gladbach, the ’96 class midfielder strengthens Massimiliano Allegri’s median.

On Wednesday, February 2, Zakaria is presented in Press conference at 14.00. Juventusnews24 follows his words LIVE.

WHAT MOMENT IS HE LIVING – «I chose Juve because it is one of the clubs that has always made me dream. It is a dream to be here, so it is the right continuation for my career ».

SCORING WITH MORE CONTINUITY – «It has always been a goal to improve the number of my goals. Being at Juventus, this could be the goal ».

JUVE IMPRESSIONS – «An exceptional impression, a strong team with great qualities. If I have to make a comparison with Germany it is a big step forward. It’s a great club ».

FEATURES – «I love to play forward, I am aggressive, I love to recover the balls. I am a fairly complete player ».

TALKED TO LICHTSTEINER – «Before making this choice, I didn’t have the time, it all happened quickly. I am sure that we will have the opportunity to do so in the future ».

LEAVE BORUSSIA IMMEDIATELY – «I expected to leave Borussia let’s say yes, but not immediately. Having Juventus looking for you is not an everyday thing. I hope to be able to give my contribution ».

ALLEGRI – «Both with the coach and with his teammates he was fluid, we immediately got on well. The atmosphere is always good. I naturally find myself in midfield ».

HOW ARE YOU – «I feel good physically, I have trained twice and I am starting to measure the team. If the coach needs me, I’m ready ».

WHAT ALLEGRI ASKED HIM – “We have had occasion to speak to each other. She told me more or less what he expects of me, if I have to start closing or stretching. We haven’t discussed the details yet. ‘

IDOLS – “If I have to think of anyone, I think of Patrick Vieira. I’m Zakaria, I’m still looking for my style ».

PRIDE – “I am proud to be here. My father’s favorite team was Juventus, I’ll try to give my all ».

WHAT JUVE REPRESENTS – «I don’t stop here, I am a fighter. It’s a very important step in my career, but I want to get stronger and stronger. Here I will have the opportunity to do it. It is a step, not the end of the career ».

POGBA – «We all know him, we all know what he did to Juve. He is a fantastic player, I hope to have the same success as him here. In any case, I hope to leave my mark ».