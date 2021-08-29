A dubbing course in Terni is the only one in Umbria – Terni on the Net

A dubbing course, the only one in Umbria, “Vox revolution”, will start in Terni in October for all fans of cinema and TV series.

A course lasting about 8 months that will end in spring 2022.

To organize it the Liodori brothers, Vanessa and Mirko.

“Dubbing is a fascinating experience and, above all, it is a great investment for the future – says Vanessa.”

“The course is aimed at everyone – underlines Mirko – at children, teenagers and adults, you can also be amateurs in the fray.”

Lessons will be held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays: on Tuesdays, at the Proscenium center in Terni, there will be theory with lessons in diction, singing and acting; on Saturday, at RevolutionRoad Recording Studio in Narni Scalo, on the other hand, there will be the dubbing technique at the lectern with the directors and voice actors who will come to teach the students.

“We have focused a lot on the dubbing directors – Vanessa reiterates – because if they see talent in a person they can put it in the work.”

The teachers are famous names in the industry such as Claudia Razzi, director of dubbing, who has given voice to the likes of Meg Ryan, Helena Bonan Carter, Ashley Judd; Chiara, also director; Andrea Ward, another dubbing director, who voiced Andy Garcia and Keanu Reeves, among others. In addition there are the actress Marzia Ubaldi and the voice actors Emiliano Ragno and Francesco Sechi, from Terni who moved to Rome.

“If there is talent – says Mirko – the directors will bring this boy or girl to the factories. Given all the TV series that there are today, given all these platforms, from Prime Video to Infinity, to Netflix, to Disney +, the needs have increased. Children, for example, are absolutely in demand, there are many children’s series. “

Therefore, more than a cost, even if there is a cost, “the right” – says Vanessa, a bet on her future because it could represent an outlet for work.

To register for the course or simply ask for information, you can contact the organizers through the “Vox Revolution”, Instagram and Facebook pages or through the email voxrevolution1@gmail.com

Also activate two phone numbers 328/9274018 and 328/5743200