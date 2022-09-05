a duel worthy of the Messi-CR7 rivalry?

Stages run out, books end and love stories come to an end. Accepting it and facing it is a brave thing to do. We can extrapolate that to football. The generation that vibrated, and appreciated the Barcelona of Guardiola Where Luis Enriquethe real Madrid of Mourinho, Ancelotti Where Zidane. Two giant clubs that left more than a decade of unforgettable battles fought by their two GOATs: Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both made headlines day after day during their time in Spain. Messi has scored 474 goals in 520 games (0.91). Cristiano has scored 311 goals in 292 games (1.07). Characters from another planet and difficult to replace. Getting to that level and fueling that rivalry will be tough, but with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski in La Liga, a similar scenario plays out again: the Pole will be Barça’s goal-scoring machine. And, for another year, Karim Benzema will be that of Real Madrid.

The Frenchman is already an authority when it comes to La Liga. He’s earned that right for years despite being in the shadow of other giants, but in this latest 2021-22 he’s established himself as a top goalscorer (tournament top scorer), a leader and, above all, the big star of the championship after the departure of Messi.

He was by far the most influential player in the league won by Real Madrid and deserved all these honors. But in this 2022-23 season, he will have a tough new contender in the title fight. Lewandowski’s arrival at Barça and in La Liga is a boom as necessary as it is morbid. Another goal machine that catapults itself into the limelight. The Cristiano-Messi duel turns into Benzema-Lewandowski.

To understand the impact that this face-to-face could have, not only at the media level but also in terms of statistical records, it is necessary to look at the figures. To start with the novelty, the experienced Polish striker hardly needs an introduction. The “9” and its numbers over the past decade define it perfectly.

Lewandowski arrives at Barcelona after signing 344 goals in 375 official matches for Bayern Munichwhich leaves an average of almost one goal per game (0.92). Just in Bundesligaincluding his time at Borussia Dortmund between 2010 and 2014, he scored 312 goals in 384 games.

Moreover, Lewandowski arrives in La Liga after winning two consecutive Golden Boots. In the 2020-21 campaign, the Pole won the award after scoring 41 goals in the regular competition of German football, while last season his goal tally was slightly lower, but equally impressive, as he finished the German league with 35 goals. Today, as a player of FC Barcelona, ​​he will try to win his third European top scorer trophy.

Countering the voracity of the Polish striker will be the main mission of a Karim Benzema who discovered the pot of essences during the last campaign. Key in the game and the finish, as evidenced by its 27 goals and 12 assists in La Liga 2021/22, in what has been his best season as a professional footballer. Like Lewandowski at 33, age is just a number for the Frenchman, who is now 34.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo left a gaping hole which, through hard work, quality and goals, was filled by the French international, become a legend in the Spanish league as he was the Madrid star’s winger at Real Madrid for many years.

Karim Benzema, who arrived from Olympique Lyonnais in 2009 as one of the most promising young strikers in European football and who, almost three decades later, is one of the greatest legends of the most successful club of the Old Continent and the one with the most pedigree globally. His magic and talent have dazzled fans at the Santiago Bernabéu for many years and his now exploited goalscoring facet has elevated him and continues to place him higher and higher in the “merengue” team’s Olympus.

Despite the long shadow and irreplaceability of the legendary rivalry that Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo gave La Liga for almost a decade, the struggle for supremacy in the domestic league between Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, and therefore between the Real Madrid and FC Barcelona promise strong emotions throughout a season that promises to be exciting. There will be goals galore, that’s for sure. The only question is: who will score the most goals?