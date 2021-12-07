A Dutch court ruling affecting the Israeli Defense Minister

A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that current Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz could not be tried in the Netherlands for the killing of six Palestinians in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza in 2014, when Gantz was head of the Israeli army. According to the judges, a high-ranking Israeli military man who carries out policies decided by his own government cannot be tried in a civil case in the Netherlands.

The court was addressed last year by Ismail Ziada, a Dutch citizen born in Gaza, who in 2018 had started a civil case in the Netherlands asking for compensation from Israel for the death of the six Palestinians, who were his family: the court intervened appeal after a lower court said it did not have jurisdiction to rule on the case.

The case had been told a lot because it was built by bringing up the so-called “universal jurisdiction”, a principle of international law that is based on the idea that some international norms are so relevant as to apply to all states in the world, and that all the states of the world must undertake to enforce them, regardless of the nationality of the perpetrators and victims, and regardless of where they were committed: they are the rules that prohibit extremely serious crimes such as genocide, torture and war and anti-war crimes humanity.

According to Ziada, the Israeli courts had not guaranteed him the possibility of having a fair trial for the death of his family, which he considered the consequence of a war crime.

According to the defense, Gantz could not be held accountable unless the killings were deliberate or were carried out with complete ignorance of the possible consequences: both circumstances were denied by the Israeli military, and generally finding evidence to confirm them is very complicated, especially when it comes to air strikes. The Israeli army had also claimed that the bombed building was a headquarters of the radical organization Hamas, and that four members of the military wing of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, another radical Palestinian group in the Strip, were also killed in the attack. of Gaza.

Commenting on the ruling, Gantz told Reuters to have always claimed to have acted in accordance with international law and added: “I am very happy that now other people are saying the same”.

According to Israeli Deputy Attorney General Roy Schondorf, the ruling would set an “important legal precedent that secures Israeli military commanders as a whole against similar attempts” that may be made in the future. (This is not necessarily the case: the principle of universal jurisdiction has been applied with increasing frequency in recent years and its contours are not yet fully defined: moreover, international law itself is subject to continuous interpretation, and is not immutable.)

Reuters wrote that Ziada may not appeal further, as she finds the odds of the Dutch Supreme Court ruling in her favor extremely low.