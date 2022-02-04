A Dutch gynecologist used his own sperm to get several women pregnant

A survey conducted in the Netherlands found that between the 1970s and 1980s the Dutch gynecologist Jos Beek used his own sperm to make dozens of women pregnant who had come to him for assisted reproduction treatments. DNA tests have shown that Beek, who died in 2019, was the biological father of at least 21 girls and boys conceived with his sperm without the knowledge of the women who had been treated at the hospital where he worked and who had them. given birth. However, it is suspected that there may be even more people conceived with Beek’s sperm, and in the past other doctors and gynecologists had also been discovered who had done the same thing, both in the Netherlands and in other countries.

Between 1973 and 1998 Beek had worked in the Leiderdorp hospital, a few kilometers north of The Hague, later incorporated into the Alrijne hospital. During that time he had treated dozens of couples who could not have children and had turned to him to undergo cycles of heterologous fertilization, the procedure in which a donor’s sperm is used to fertilize a patient’s oocytes and then implants. the embryo in her uterus to initiate pregnancy. Often the donor remains anonymous, and it is also possible to implant donated eggs in the uterus and fertilized with sperm donated in turn.

Last January, the Alrijne hospital commissioned an independent investigation following requests from the FIOM organization, which is responsible for tracing the biological parents of people conceived and born thanks to assisted reproduction and in 2021 it had carried out some DNA tests. The tests had found traces compatible with Beek’s DNA in 21 people whose mothers had been treated by him between 1973 and 1986, presumably without anyone in the hospital knowing what he was doing.

The Netherlands is among the most advanced European countries on sperm donation and assisted reproduction techniques. The hospital’s board of directors said however that in the years that Beek had worked in Leiderdorp, artificial insemination techniques were still under development and that there was very little regulation in the sector. doctor used his own sperm to fertilize other women and was therefore the biological father of other people.

In a statement, the hospital made it known that the medical records of those decades no longer exist and therefore asked people who were born thanks to assisted reproduction treatments carried out in that hospital at that time – who are over 16 years old the right to know one’s biological parents under a 2004 law – to come forward.

Beek is not the only doctor who has used his own sperm for artificial insemination without his patients knowing. Thanks to DNA tests in 2020 it was discovered that the Dutch gynecologist Jan Wildschut, who died in 2009, had used his own sperm to make at least 17 women pregnant who had been treated at the clinics where he had worked. In 2017, however, an investigation was launched in which Jan Karbaat, director of two clinics in the Rotterdam area between 1964 and 2009, was suspected of the same behavior, who later turned out to be the biological father of at least 75 boys and girls. Some doctors who had done the same in both the United States and Canada, also since the 1970s, were or are the biological fathers of dozens of other people.

In 2021, Canadian doctor Norman Barwin had agreed to pay 13 million Canadian dollars (about 9 million euros) to compensate hundreds of families who had had children conceived with treatments in which the wrong sperm had been used, in 17 cases his own.

– Read also: Those who have dozens of children