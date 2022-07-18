A Dutch star ready to come to Paris SG!

PSG Mercato: Looking for a replacement for Angel Di Maria, who left for Juve, Paris SG could afford the services of a Dutch international.

PSG Mercato: A striker from FC Bruges wants to join Paris SG

With Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain makes many players dream. After having already formalized the arrivals of Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike, the capital club intends to strengthen further. Luis Campos and the recruitment cell are working behind the scenes to offer coach Christophe Galtier various options in all areas of the game, especially since a vast degreasing operation is underway. With a view to replacing Angel Di Maria, who left freely for Juventus Turin this summer, a potential lead may have been offered to the Parisian leaders. A Dutch international striker says he is ready to join the Blue and Red team for an insignificant salary.

PSG Mercato: Noa Lang, serious option for Paris SG?

Indeed, the fantastic winger of FC Bruges, noa lang, has ignited social networks in recent hours. In an Instagram story, the 23-year-old uploaded a photo accompanied by a photo with the caption: “I don’t need a ticket, PSG come and get me. “Simple nod to the Champion of France or real call of the foot to Luis Campos?

One thing is certain, Noa Lang is announced to be leaving this summer and his current value is estimated at 22 million euros. Author of good performances last season, the compatriot of Georginio Wijnaldum could be a good option to strengthen an offensive sector which lost the Argentinian Angel Di Maria. It remains to be seen whether the Parisian decision-makers will want to open this file.

However, Paris SG could face stiff competition on this track. Indeed, according to information from Telegraaf, noa lang should actually bid farewell to the Jupiter Pro League this summer to join AC Milan. The transfer is being finalized and the only thing missing is the signing of RebBird Capital, the new owner of the Italian club. The different parties would also have agreed for several weeks and the deal would have been formalized if the reigning Italian champion had not recently been bought.