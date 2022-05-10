A Euphoria party will take place in a few days at this Mile-Ex bar!

Since the release of the first season in 2019, the American series Euphoria has absolutely paralyzed the crowds! Whether for its incredibly aesthetic Gen Zits crazy makeup or for the incredible stories of the characters who remain anchored in reality, the show of which Zendaya is the star leaves no one indifferent.

If you trip on the series, we have excellent news to announce! On May 20, Le Ritz bar in Mile-Ex will host a Euphoria-themed dance party, and we can’t wait to be there! Yes, after several requests, the bar will welcome you for an evening that promises to be memorable.

Credit:SUPER TASTE via Facebook

It is therefore from 11 p.m. on Friday May 20 that you will be able to have fun with your gang. Dressed in your most stylish clothes, it will also be the perfect opportunity to wear the super striking makeup that is associated with the cult show. In addition to the visual effects which will be provided by SUPERTASTEyou will also have the chance to listen to the best hits of the Euphoria soundtrack as well as songs iconic of the 90s and 2000s.

The entrance cost for the EUPHORIA Dance Party is $18.74, and we advise you to reserve your places earlier than later, since the dance evenings at the bar Le Ritz become sold out very quickly most of the time!

If you want to pay tribute to this incredible show in an atmosphere that will certainly be intoxicating, the EUPHORIA Dance Party at Le Ritz bar is THE evening not to be missed this month!

Euphoria Dance Party

Friday, May 20, 2022 / 11 p.m.

Bar Le Ritz / 179 Rue Jean-Talon W, Montreal, QC H2R 2X2