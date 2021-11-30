“A European blackout cannot be ruled out”

Gas prices are running ahead of some auctions that will give the pulse of Moscow’s willingness to open the taps towards Europe and in the wake of the stiffening of temperatures that should affect the Old Continent in the next two weeks. Gas futures traded on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the benchmark of the European gas price, rose by 6.2% to 99.2 euros per megawatt hour, after hitting a maximum of 101 euros. The electricity prices in December of Germany (+ 20% to 241 euros per megawatt hour) and France (+ 21% to 384 euros) recorded on the European Energy Exchange also rose sharply, while London’s gas increased by 5. , 7% to 257 pence.

MORE INFORMATION

Giorgetti: energy blackout cannot be ruled out

“A blackout at a European level cannot be excluded with respect to the current structure of the energy supply”. This was stated by the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti during the assembly of Confartigianato. “It is important to sterilize as equitably as possible the impact of higher bill prices on households and businesses. This is net of the need for a plan to be defined at European level to avoid even worse things ».