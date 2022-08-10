a European cador ready to rekindle his interest in Cristiano Ronaldo?

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

That’s the question everyone is asking: will Cristiano Ronaldo still be a Manchester United player next month? Because despite the public assertions of Erik ten Hag, the suspense still remains intact and the Portuguese would not budge, he who would absolutely like to play in the Champions League. And in Catalonia, there is talk of a possible return to Chelsea in the race.

Chelsea back on the charge?

Indeed, according to information from Sport, the Blues have rekindled their interest in the fivefold Golden Ball. Thomas Tuchel would seek to recruit a scorer by the end of the transfer window and “CR7” would not leave him indifferent. Only problem, the London club would not want to pay any transfer fee, where United will not let it go. Moreover, the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid would not intend to lower his salary.

MU’s interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could in any case help Chelsea in this case while the Red Devils would not be against offloading their star’s salary to advance on the Lazio midfielder’s file. Case to follow.