A European campaign to stop the shark slaughter

Attacks on humans are rare; but, despite this, they are preceded by a sad fame. The sharp teeth and gigantic dimensions of some species certainly do not inspire sympathy. Like, moreover, the iconic film by Steven Spielberg, a classic of the cinema of the seventies. Fierce appearance does not save sharks from nets and cruel practices. Result: fewer and fewer specimens are swimming in our oceans.

It is not a fashionable topic: few activists, even fewer policy makers fascinated by the defense of a predator – but some feed on plankton – associated, in the collective imagination, with a long list of negative connotations. A fate as a villain shared with others, for example the wolf. With one difference: the latter was partially rehabilitated thanks to patient work by the associations, while the importance for the ecosystem of one of the giants of the oceans it is known almost only to specialists. As well as the dangers it runs: because, without knowing it, and more often than we think, the dreaded shark ends up straight into the nets, and from there into our plates.

One in four species is threatened with extinction

There are more than 450 species of sharks swimming in the oceans. An anthology of physiognomies and dimensions, from twenty centimeters to twelve meters: but the populations of almost all are rapidly declining. And one in four is even at risk of extinction. “Compared to fifty years ago, we are witnessing one decrease of even 90% of the population of some species – comments Valentina Lovat, Unesco expert -. A serious problem, because it is an apex predator, which is entrusted, among others, with the task of keeping the sea healthy. “Among the predated specimens there are also the sick ones, easier to hunt: in this way it helps to reduce the impact of epidemics in the water”Says Lovat. And he continues: “Each link in the food chain is important to keep the system efficient: sharks check that some species do not reproduce too much and to the detriment of the others “.

Not just illegal: the problem of fishing

But how did we get to this point? Among the causes, experts explain, there is illegal fishing. But also the legal one. It is pointed out that the law is not always broken. The fact is that the regulations have not kept up with the changes in the ecosystem. On the contrary. Blue shark, dogfish and dogfish they are found without problems on the market stalls despite the fact that they are endangered or threatened species. But, while shopping, it is easy to come across emery (whose fishing, however, is not allowed, as well as that of the basking shark, the mako and the great white shark).

“The problem is also the lack of knowledge on the part of the consumer – continues Lovat – Often some shark species are sold as other fish that have a higher value on the market“. Like the sword. “The latter, however, is a bony fish, while sharks are cartilaginous”, Says the expert. Not only. Sharks are often caught thanks to trawl or drift nets cast to catch other fish, such as tuna.

“The data is almost always underestimated”Simone D’Acunto, director of the Cestha research center, told the journalist of Radar Magazine Alfonso Lucifredi. Biology doesn’t help. The reproductive cycles of these fish are long: they can appear even after twenty years of life, with an average number of about ten calves.

“Continuing to withdraw at a pace that does not respect these times – continues D’Acunto -, and acting above all on animals that have not even completed the first reproductive cycle, it seriously impacts the conservation of the species“.

Block the finning

And then there is the finning, the cruel practice of removing the fins with a blade. The wounded and bleeding animal is then thrown back into the sea: where, however, the specimen without it can swim. And since shark breathing is associated with movement, the fish, in agony, sinks and dies.