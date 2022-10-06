A European club is ready for anything for Cristiano Ronaldo, two former PSG put Italy at their feet

What’s next after this ad

Turkey dreams of Ronaldo!

In Turkey it is a bomb that is dropped this Thursday, since according to Fotomac : “Galatasaray still hasn’t closed the book Cristiano Ronaldo“. After a negative response this summer, the club is not giving up, quite the contrary. It was the Galatasaray vice-president, Erden Timur, who claimed it. “We’ve met names that defy dreamshe confessed. The newspaper explains that the Istanbul club continues to discuss with Ronaldo and his entourage. It goes even further since Fotomac claim that the club are ready to do anything to bring the Portuguese back, whether it’s this winter or the next summer transfer window. To be continued…

Rabiot and Di Maria guide Juve!

In Italy, it’s a former member of the Parisian house who gets people talking. This is Adrien Rabiot who is on the cover of The Gazzetta dello Sport this Thursday. “Rabiot’s Juve», ignites the newspaper with pink paper. It must be said that the French midfielder scored twice yesterday and therefore carried the Old Lady against Maccabi Haifa to a great victory 3 goals to 1. Rabiot has rarely been so decisive, so it’s normal that he makes the front page newspapers but he must share the spotlight with another former PSG. Because Juve had a “guardian angelyesterday as reported by the Corriere dello Sport. You have understood it, it is Ángel Di María in question. At the same time, the Argentinian was involved in the 3 Turin goals. The best passer in the history of the Parisian club hit hard, with a hat-trick of assists. He also made headlines Tuttosport which refers to “the light Di Maria» which dazzled Turin this Wednesday.

The Haaland madness does not stop!

In England, the Erling Haaland phenomenon continues. “No one can face“, summarizes well the Daily Express. Yesterday, Manchester City wandered against Copenhagen. The result was a clear and flawless victory (5-0) but what about the performance of the Norwegian striker. He scored twice playing only the first half and one wonders who can stop him.