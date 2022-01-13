a fabulous photo of Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson announces the end of filming

James Wan celebrates the end of the production of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with a photo. In the image, posted on Instagram, the director is with Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, and the three seem to have a lot of fun.

Although it will not arrive in theaters before the end of 2022, to be exact on December 16, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (or Aquaman 2) he’s at a great point, because filming has just finished. He announces it James Wan with a beautiful photo from the set in which he is in the company of Jason Momoa alias Arthur Curry/Aquaman and of Patrick Wilson, which he interprets King Orm.

What we know about Aquaman 2

Of Aquaman 2 we had a wonderful taste when, on the occasion of DC Fandome, Jason Momoa he had greeted his admirers in a backstage video. In the film will also return Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the role of Black Manta, blinded by a terrible thirst for revenge. They will not fail Amber Heard (Princess Mera), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (Nereus), Randall Park (dr. Stephen Shin). The cast also features Vincent Regan, Jane Zhao, Indya Moore And Pilou Asbæk. The sequel will be even more spectacular than the first film and will address important issues.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the fifteenth film in the DC Extended Universe and certainly has an ambition to exceed the revenue of Aquaman, which has grossed over one billion and 148 thousand dollars worldwide. Here is the short official synopsis of the film released by Warner. Bros .:

When an ancient force is unleashed, Aquaman must form a difficult partnership with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible devastation.

Filming of Acquaman 2 they suffered a break when Jason Momoa he tested positive for Covid, but that didn’t worry him James Wan. Who James Wan seems to have been inspired, for the aesthetics of the film, by Terror in space, of our Mario Bava.

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom the good Jason, who wanted to dedicate the film to a small fan of his who died of a tumor, will have a new costume, which suggests that Curry/Aquaman it will be darker than the character we met in the 2018 cinecomic.

The end-of-shoot photo of Aquaman 2

And we come to the photo posted by James Wan on Instagram. Both he and Momoa that Wilson they laugh, and the last two are soaked in water. The location is a beach in Malibu, a destination for Los Angeles surfers. On the post we read:

And finally, finally, finally the end-of-shoot photo of # Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gentlemen @prideofgypsies @thereelpatrickwilson. Yes, it gets a lot wet on this show.