A faint hope for diesel – Auto World

Technology diesel it has reached the so-called point of no return. It can still hold out on the Italian market for some time, despite the data being against it. In fact, there is still someone who loves her, even if the protagonist of the ‘party’ is electrification.

According to a survey carried out by Repubblica and AutoXY, 49.8% of Italians would be willing to buy a diesel car. The percentage clashes with the current market, with diesel which is now the third force behind hybrid cars, and with negative projections in relation to the advance of electric cars. This survey, which was attended by around 21,500 users, also showed 22% of responses in favor of buying electric, which is much higher than the current market share of battery cars.

If diesel cars were supported by state incentives, however, there would be no electric revolution: Italy is not the country of conscious choices regardless of price, after all. Many of the new electric motorists have conveniently scrapped their old car with a discount of 10 thousand euros, without going into ecological speeches: it can be perceived by the words heard in the dealership.

It is understood, as often happens, that the desires of the average motorist find no comfort in the selling prices. Light hybrids are the majority within the hybrid market share; however, in the survey the situation is reversed, with larger percentages for those who would like to buy one full hybrid. The technology, in the latter case, is more interesting; but, as for the electric, the upfront costs scare off potential buyers. Which end up ‘making up’ by buying something else.

According to the data collected in the survey, only 10.09% of respondents rely on the so-called “value over time” as a criterion for buying a car: yet, with current technology, it is clear that the car is a sector in which to invest in the long term, given the long guarantees (7 years are the practice for the majority of the houses) and given the better overall reliability of the vehicles.