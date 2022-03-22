A fake bench – AS.com

Real Madrid leaves the Clasico at the Camp Nou touched in all its lines: in football, it was clearly surpassed by a better team; in tactics, Ancelotti’s experiment with Modric as a false nine was a disaster; in the mood, the blow is very hard and can condition a League that seemed on track… And in group management, he again showed that the white team lacks a wardrobe. Or put another way, the one that exists right now seems to be of no use to Ancelotti. It is a fake bench and, against Barcelona, ​​it did not contribute anything to turn the situation around after the 0-2 in the first half.

Starting with the management of the minutes, in which Ancelotti has made it clear that there are two well-differentiated groups: one of 15 players who count on a regular basis, to which Camavinga is added, with less filming due to his age and inexperiencebut from which Carletto pulls in moments of great responsibility, such as against PSG or in the Clásico itself. Courtois, Militao, Alaba, Vinicius, Casemiro, Benzema, Modric, Kroos, Mendy, Valverde, Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Asensio, Rodrygo and Camavinga: they are the 16 who have exceeded 1,000 minutes this season, the Franco-Angolan by a little (1,058), the rest with ease (Rodrygo, 15th, has 1,632′; the most is Courtois, with 3,639′).

Those same 16 are the only ones who have played at least 10 games since the starting eleven; Camavinga, just has 10, Rodrygo 17, Asensio and Lucas 18… even Courtois, with 40. And below those 16, the ones that do count, begins a list of nine names that don’t fix anything for Ancelotti, and the Italian acts accordingly with them. Lunin and Vallejo deserve a special chapter, due to their circumstances: the Ukrainian (210 minutes and two starts) is the substitute for the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment; the Aragonese (14 minutes, without starts) stayed on the rebound to be fourth center back, but aware that he was not going to play, even if there were injuries (which there have been) in defense.

The distribution of efforts at Real Madrid Player Min. Headline Courtois 3630 40 Military 3534 39 Praise 3414 38 Vinicius 3287 37 Casemiro 3172 36 Benzema 2884 3. 4 modric 2602 30 Kroos 2561 30 Mendy 2077 24 Valverde 1859 19 Carvajal 1809 22 Nacho 1805 19 Lucas v. 1795 18 Asensio 1652 18 Rodrygo 1632 17 Camavinga 1058 10 hazard 879 9 Marcelo 568 5 Jović 475 two Isco 341 3 bale 270 4 Mariano 229 two Lunin 210 two Ceballos 75 0 Vallejo 14 0

They both have an excuse; the other seven, much less. They are Hazard, Marcelo, Jovic, Isco, Bale, Mariano and Ceballos. Each case has its special conditions, but they all agree on the same issue: they haven’t played a thousand minutes and they had no weight in the Classic. Mariano did play, because Ancelotti had no other choice, but he hardly had any influence. And, of course, all seven have the exit door open, as well as Vallejo and probably also Lunin, who needs to play to count again in the Ukraine team.

Starting with the defense, where Marcelo did not play a minute in the Classic despite the fact that the starter in that position, Mendy, is injured. Ancelotti preferred, as happened against PSG, the security that Nacho brings him. In 569 minutes, he has hardly given an assist and, when he has played, he has again allowed too much to the opposing attackers. His contract ends this summer and he will not renew, Madrid will release his salary (16 million gross per season) and has two options on the table to replace him: take back Fran García or promote Miguel Gutiérrez from Castilla.

Marcelo, Isco and Bale come out safe

In the middle, Isco suddenly seemed to count as a possible option up front. Ancelotti doesn’t have him in the middle, he wants long-distance midfielders and that’s exactly what the man from Malaga lacks. But since that confidence came in him for the attack, he left: he has barely accumulated 342 minutes, has scored a couple of goals and also ends his contract in June. Madrid will be able to dispose of the 14 million gross that it currently pays him. Ceballos started the season injured and Ancelotti warned that he would count on him, but what he has seen in training should not convince him, because he has barely given him 75′, in which he provided an assist. He was already going to be transferred in 2021, the injury stopped that option and this course is not being revalued at all. It remains to be seen what offers come to him, although Betis is expected to show interest in him.

In attack, the two players from the 100 million club, the only two whose signings exceeded that figure, are a meticulous case study. Bale (270 minutes, one goal) was already known, but it is still surprising. He fell off the Classic list due to back pain, but he will leave with Wales and the club is clear that he will most likely end up playing the playoffs to get a ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Another one who leaves in June at the end of his contract, and with a salary that hurts: 30 million gross.

Mariano, during Real Madrid-Barcelona.

AFP7 via Europa Press



Hazard started counting, faded away and Ancelotti has shown personality with him: despite having been Madrid’s last great signing, he doesn’t see him ready and since he doesn’t see him ready, he doesn’t play. He just one goal and two assists in 879 minutes. It is noteworthy that, in a game in which Madrid was in need of a shock up front, Ancelotti did not count on the Belgian or Bale at all. And in the case of Hazard, the bomb is difficult to deactivate: he has a contract until 2024, it costs Madrid 30 million gross per season and, with his performance in the last three seasons, no offers are expected. And from the player’s environment it slips that not playing does not concern him, that he will exhaust his contract. Only the option of staying out of the World Cup in Qatar can lead him to look for an exit in which, for sure, he would have to give up part of his salary.

Neither Jovic, nor Mariano: for the Clásico, Modric

And finally, the case of the center forwards, the most flagrant after this Classic in which Ancelotti preferred to go out there with Modric rather than with a specialist in the position. Jovic cost 60 million, but he has barely had 475 minutes this season (one goal and two assists) and has disappeared from any Ancelotti plan, even when Benzema is missing. In the Frenchman’s last absences, Bale, Asensio, Isco and even Modric have been there. His salary, about ten million gross per season, is a slab in view of his performance.

Last year he forced to go on loan to Eintracht, Madrid expects something similar in the summer, if possible a transfer. Mariano, who arrived in 2018 to inherit Cristiano’s 7 for 22 million, has barely played 229 minutes (one assist) and the club considers him a hopeless case: he has been urged to leave since the 2019 market, but he has denied, even last summer when Rayo and Valencia were around him on the last day of the market. He earns about nine million gross, which has hardly provided a return and, in addition, he has a significant tendency to injure himself.