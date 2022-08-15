a false malaise Mbappé – Messi mounted as a pin

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris turns everything upside down for Skriniar

At PSG, we are already managing a first problem with the “penalty gate” affair between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr during the victory against Montpellier (5-2). On social networks, we also caught fire on an image of the French World Champion jostling Lionel Messi, suggesting a much more serious problem with Mbappé, sulky on Saturday evening for his return to the Parc des Princes.

On the side of certain pro-Barça Twitter accounts, an image of Kylian Mbappé jostling Lionel Messi when taking his penalty has even gone viral, the Argentinian having swung a dumbfounded look at his disrespectful teammate.

Beware of interpretations!

Journalist for L’Equipe in Catalonia, Florent Torchut highlighted the same image from two viewing angles (close shot and editing for the first, normal shot for the other) in order to show how misleading interpretations are sometimes.

The same scene in a wide shot, without slow motion & without the black and white which dramatizes the so-called “shoulder strike” of #Mbappe and the “black look” of #Messi pic.twitter.com/EGV6TTf4hr — Florent Torchut (@FlorentTorchut) August 14, 2022

Not only did Kylian Mbappé not voluntarily jostle Lionel Messi, but the so-called dark look of the Pulga is much more innocuous without the slow motion or the black and white filter to dramatize an innocuous action. The Argentinian just watches what happens between the Brazilian and the Frenchman on the rest of the action. In short, the art of creating a buzz…