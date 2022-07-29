A family encounter with the story of Fidel and Raúl › Cuba › Granma

This July 28, 30 years after the visit made by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, to the house where his father, Ángel Castro, was born in the Spanish city of Láncara, several of his relatives returned to that symbolic site to inaugurate the place as a museum and interpretation center of Galician emigration.

In the home of her ancestors, Mariela Castro Espín read a message sent by her father, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz: “With deep gratitude I have received the invitation extended to the Cuban Government and my family to attend the inauguration, after a Hard work of restoration by friends from Cuba and local authorities, of my father’s old house, Casa Láncara, and dedicate it as a museum to Galician emigration.

«I remember Fidel’s visit in 1992 and mine in 2005 to the old family home, at the entrance of which he treasures a plaque, which remembers Ángel as the Galician who emigrated to Cuba, where he planted trees that still flourish.

“I am satisfied that the destiny given to the house of that generous and noble Galician with the surname Castro, as described by Fidel, serves to pay tribute to the children of Galicia who crossed the Atlantic and to their descendants,” the text concludes.

According to La voz de Galicia, the meeting was also attended by Emma Castro, sister of the Cuban revolutionary leaders, other relatives and the island’s ambassador to Spain, Marcelino Medina González, who came to the town hall of Láncara to sign the honor book.

Emma, ​​sister of Fidel and Raúl, said moved that she does not forget half of her Galician blood.

The day included the transfer of the entourage to the old school of Láncara, today converted into a social venue that hosts an exhibition of emigration.

Photo: The voice of Galicia

Fidel Castro visits his father’s birthplace in Láncara, Galicia. Photo: Liborio Noval