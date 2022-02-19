A family fight broke out over a song at the wedding party… love is over





There are fleeting marriages, but some manage to break records. A man divorced his wife after she asked for and even danced to a song at her wedding, which caused a big family feud.

By: Clarin

The couple appear to have set an all-time record for the shortest marriage after calling it quits after an argument during their celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq.

the song of discord

According to local media and the Mirror, the woman requested the Syrian song Mesaytara by Lamis Kan. The title translates as I am dominant or I will control you.

“I am dominant, you will abide by my strict instructions, I will drive you crazy if you look at other girls on the street,” says the lyrics of the discord song.

“Yes, I am dominant, you are my piece of sugar. As long as you are with me, you will walk under my command,” she continues.

Apparently the bride was dancing to the song and enjoying her party, but the groom’s family was shocked. Far from letting it go, they began to express their annoyance, one word leading to another, which caused a great dispute between both groups.

Background

This is not the first time this has happened, and the song led to another divorce in Jordan last year.

The quick divorce is far from the first part of the wedding drama this week. In fact, one boyfriend ended up banning his sister from her big day after a cruel prank.

Writing to Slate’s Dear Prudence Agony Aunt column, the unidentified couple recounted how, while at the party, the 20-year-old sister announced she had brought “a surprise special guest.”

Then he had no better idea than to present “a skeleton dressed in a t-shirt belonging to the bride’s sister.” The reason for the bad joke: the future bride’s younger sister had died when she was only 16 years old.

The anonymous letter-sender understandably outraged by his sister’s ruthless “surprise” revealed that he is not currently speaking to her.

To read more, press here.