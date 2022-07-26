A family in Florida bought a used electric car for $11,000 and now requires a $14,000 replacement battery

Electric cars have a reputation for being cheap because they do not use gasoline, but their price when they are new are not cheap and when it comes to spare parts, surprises can occur like the one that happened to a family in St. PetersburgFla.

According to the Kvue site, Avery Siwinski, a 17-year-old girl, was excited because her family bought an electric car for $11,000 dollars to get to school. It was a 2014 electric Ford Focus, with 60,000 miles.

At first everything was happy for Avery, because she came and went to school with her own car and was delighted until after six months the car stopped working.

The driver comments that in March the unit began to emit an alert message on the dashboard until it broke down. Unfortunately, the family was going through difficult times, because Avery’s father had just died of colon cancer.

His grandfather, Ray Siwinski, stepped in to try to fix the car’s problems and found that this was a common problem in this type of model.

They took the car to an authorized workshop to be fixed: “The Ford dealer had informed us that we could replace the battery,” said the grandfather. “It would only cost $14,000” (not including installation and labor costs), which represented a more expensive figure than the car originally cost.

After weeks of research, Ray Siwinski found that there are no other options to fix the car: “Then we found out that the batteries are not even available”.

In such a way that even if they were willing to pay whatever amount was they couldn’t get the battery.

“Turns out this is a pretty common problem for this particular car,” Ray Siwinski said.

The incident has been reported to Ford Auto Nation in Pinellas County for the past few months. Ray shared that Auto Nation offered to buy the car from him for $500..

“If you are buying a new one, you have to realize that there is no second hand market right now because the manufacturers are not endorsing the carsSiwinski said.

Avery’s grandfather’s recommendation is research before buying this class of cars, as it may end up costing more than you think.

