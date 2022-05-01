a family loaded an unexploded shell

(CNN) — An American family caused chaos at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv on Thursday when they attempted to transport an unexploded ordnance through airport security.

Tourists found the projectile while traveling through the Golan Heights, Israel’s airport authorities explained in a press release.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in a war in 1967 and annexed the narrow strip of land in 1981. The area is considered occupied territory under international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Upon arrival at the airport, the American travelers declared the projectile to airport security at baggage claim, and airport staff announced an evacuation. Videos circulating on social media show people in a panic, running behind pillars and cowering on the ground.

One person was injured in the incident, an Israeli passenger who ran towards the baggage carousel amid the chaos.

“After ruling out a security incident, the evacuation of the terminal was cancelled,” Israeli airport authorities confirmed.

The American travelers were questioned by airport authorities but were later allowed to board their flight.

Israel Airports Authorities said the incident is “currently under operational investigation.” The injured individual was taken to hospital.

Ben Gurion International Airport has long been considered one of the safest travel hubs in the world thanks to its multiple levels of security checks.