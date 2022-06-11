a famous actor in love with Shakira right after his breakup with Pique

Shakira’s separation of the footballer Gerard Pique was the hot topic of the week and it didn’t escape media attention when she followed a few new social media accounts, including the actor Chris Evansinterpreter of Captain America.

Chris Evans and Shakira followed each other on Instagram after the singer broke up with partner Gerard Pique.

Since then, social media users have speculated that the two might be interested in each other or looking for a romance.

However, the rumors were put to rest after the Captain America star recently broke his silence on the matter.

In an interview at an event at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, Calif., the 40-year-old actor opened up about the hit singer WakaWaka.

According to the Spanish newspaper brand , Evans said, “I’ve never met her, but I’m a huge fan. »

The actor was then asked if he would be interested in appearing in one of her music videos, to which he replied, “Oh my god, I would be very embarrassed to be next to her. »

“She’s too good for that,” he added.

On June 4, Shakira released an official statement that she and the FC Barcelona defender have parted ways after 12 years together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. »

Shortly after the rumors of Pique’s infidelity, Chris Evans surprised more than one because some Internet users realized that the interpreter of Captain America was following Shakira on Instagram, leading some to think the actor was looking for a chance to date the singer.

Chris Evans is considered one of Hollywood’s most handsome actors, as well as one of the most sought-after bachelors, and the fact that he started following Shakira on Instagram sparked rumors that the famous man would be behind the Colombian . On the other hand, entering Shakira’s Instagram profile, it is shown that she has also followed the actor.