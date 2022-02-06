a famous bank prophesies the apocalypse

The well-known Swiss bank UBS prophesied a apocalyptic winter for the cryptocurrencies. According to the institute’s task force, it will be a period conditioned by a sharp drop in prices. Of course, analysts also explained the reasons why they came to these terrifying conclusions.

Cryptocurrencies: UBS warns clients of an impending price collapse

In a recent note, UBS he warned his customers of a probable collapse of the prices of cryptocurrencies. In essence, the winter will not be pro crypto, but will drag all the gains achieved during 2021 to the bottom.

Basically, from what we learn in the official note of the credit institution, they are 4 reasons for which the bank analysts spoke of an apocalypse:

the first problem will be the increase of interest rates that the Federal Reserve will apply shortly. This will greatly reduce interest in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin may no longer be seen as an alternative store of value. In fact, we add, the Federal Reserve has also expressed its opinion on the Digital Dollar;

the second problem instead will come from Central Banks which, if they try to control inflation, will take the spotlight off Bitcoin current solution to the increase in prices;

the third problem, according to UBS analysts, concerns the extreme volatility from the cryptocurrencies and the growth of this awareness on the part of investors;

the fourth and final problem is the lack of regulation. According to experts, speculation on cryptocurrencies "it inevitably calls for tighter control to protect consumers and financial stability. Top-tier stablecoins and DeFi projects seem almost certain to face more setbacks from authorities in the coming months".

So, for UBS analysts, the winter is going to be very bad for them cryptocurrencies and for all those who are investing in it. It is true, the critical issues expressed by the experts of the Swiss bank, in some respects, are evident, but the question we ask ourselves is: will they be enough to send the quotation of cryptocurrencies generating a real one apocalypse?