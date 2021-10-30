News

a famous Hollywood star has her say about the actor

In the last few years, Johnny Depp he found himself at the center of numerous controversies and his career was heavily damaged, mainly due to the lawsuit (still ongoing) against the actress and ex-wife Amber Heard.

Although most of the fans are on his side, there is someone who does not appreciate him and who, above all, considers him “overrated”: we are talking about Brian Cox, star of the HBO series Succession (recently renewed for a fourth season), which in his new autobiography – Putting the Rabbit in the Hat – criticized several Hollywood stars and prominent personalities from the entertainment world, including his own Johnny Depp.

One of Cox’s criticisms of Depp is his characteristic ability, so loved by fans, to transform into so many different characters. As we can read in an excerpt from his biography: “Even though I’m sure he’s a nice person, as an actor he’s so exaggerated, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands… let’s face it, if they put your hands like this and your makeup is pale and scarred, you don’t have to do anything! And in fact he didn’t. And after that role, he did less and less “.

Cox also said he had the opportunity to star opposite Johnny Depp in the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean, going so far as to reject the role of the Governor (eventually gone to Jonathan Pryce). In addition to criticism, even addressed to Quentin Tarantino it’s at Steven Seagal, Cox’s book also includes multiple praises to colleagues such as Alan Rickman And Morgan Freeman.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


