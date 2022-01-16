a famous star lashes out at Johnny Depp

Brian Cox, leading actor of the acclaimed series Succession, recently published a memoir, In Putting the Rabbit in the Hat (to be released in the United States on January 18), in which he freely talks about many topics. The interpreter among many things tells in particular, for example, of his non-participation in the saga Pirates of the Caribbean with Johnny Depp, in which he was supposed to take on the role of the governor of Port Royal, a role that went to Jonathan Pryce and which Cox turned down.

“The director who directed the film was Gore Verbinski, with which I did The Ring, and he’s a lovely guy, but I think I compromised my reputation by turning down the governor – Cox writes – It would have been a gold mine, but of all the roles in that film it would have been the most ungrateful part. And then I would have had to make one movie after another and I would have missed all the other good things I’ve done ».

Continuing on the subject, Cox does not express words to honey for the protagonist of those films, or Johnny Depp: “Another thing I didn’t like about the franchise is that it was largely Johnny Depp’s show as Jack Sparrow. Depp, although I’m sure he’s nice, is so over the top, so overrated. I mean, look Edward scissor hands. Let’s face it, if you show up with hands like that and pale, scarred makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And later it did even less. But people love it. Or they loved him. They don’t love him so much these days, of course. ‘

The actor then focused on the famous HBO TV series game of Thrones and on his refusal to play the role of Rand Robert Baratheon. “I am often asked if I have been offered a role in Game of Thrones, as they have offered it to every other asshole, and the answer is yes. I was supposed to be a king named Robert Baratheon, who apparently died after being gored by a boar in season one. I know very little about Game of Thrones, I can’t tell you if he was an important character or not. Anyway I won’t google it, because I refused ».

“Why did I do it? Well, the series was hugely successful and everyone who worked on it made a huge fortune of course. But when it was first offered to me, the money wasn’t that much. Also, I would be killed soon enough, which is why I would have none of the benefits of the long-term effects of a successful series, in which the rewards increase with each passing season. So I turned it down, and Mark Addy was gored by the wild boar “

Source: Variety

Photo: Getty (John Phillips / Getty Images)

