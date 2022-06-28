a fan goes on stage and knocks down Anuel AA with a jump

Tremendous scare that took Anuel AA at his last concert. One of the artist’s fans, who was performing a show in Badajoz, jumped on stage and fell on top of the singer who fell to the ground before being caught from behind by one of his security agents.

The spectator managed to circumvent the security fence and managed to get on stage where his idol was singing. In the images, published by others present at the concert, it can be seen that Anuel he is rammed and loses his balance.

In recent months, the figure of the Puerto Rican singer within the world of reggaeton has been highly criticized. And it is that, according to some portals from the same country, the artist would have been unfaithful to his ex-partner, also a singer Carol G.