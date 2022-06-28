Entertainment

a fan goes on stage and knocks down Anuel AA with a jump

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

The security agents could not react in time and the spontaneous jumped on top of the artist

Directly to the ground: a fan goes on stage and knocks Anuel AA down with a jump

Video

Tremendous scare that took Anuel AA at his last concert. One of the artist’s fans, who was performing a show in Badajoz, jumped on stage and fell on top of the singer who fell to the ground before being caught from behind by one of his security agents.

The spectator managed to circumvent the security fence and managed to get on stage where his idol was singing. In the images, published by others present at the concert, it can be seen that Anuel he is rammed and loses his balance.

read also

In recent months, the figure of the Puerto Rican singer within the world of reggaeton has been highly criticized. And it is that, according to some portals from the same country, the artist would have been unfaithful to his ex-partner, also a singer Carol G.

show comments

Loading next content…

Source link

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Osvaldo Ríos leaves The House of the Famous | shows

2 mins ago

Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of ‘El Puma’, fell in love with her debut in “The Umbrella Academy”

7 mins ago

Who is the current partner of Beatriz Solis? the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solis

13 mins ago

La Nación / Lawyer attacked by Senator Kencho Rodríguez will ask for his immunity

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button