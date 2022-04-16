A fan highlights a pattern in the new forms of some Pokémon

Starting with the sixth generation, Game Freak began to add many more new forms for Pokémon both new and old through mega evolutions, regional variants, the Gigantamax phenomenon, among others. Via Reddit, a user has shared the existence of a curious pattern that he has discovered in these forms: beards.

The Pokémon in the publication in question are Mega-Alakazam, Golem de Alola, Kingler Gigamax, Weezing de Galar, Kleavor, Perrserker, Mega-Glalie and Mega-Aerodactyl. It is very interesting to see how, for each Pokémon, the design of the beard is achieved in a very ingenious way. For example, gas for Galarian Weezing, foam for Kingle Gigamax, or a rocky pickaxe for Mega-Aerodactyl.

Considering that one of the most recent cases, Kleavor, is located in the same Hisui from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it could be expected that in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple we will have new bearded Pokémon. There are rumors that we will be able to see an amount similar to more than 130 new Pokémon in these new titles, so it would not be strange if some new form that includes a beard is added.

