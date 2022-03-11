A fan measured the size of Ganyu’s breasts — Kudasai

The popular Twitter user “ヒカリお気楽ポケちゃんねる (@hikari_okiraku)“, which usually publishes daily measurements of the chests of manga, anime and video game characters based on horizontal planes, published a new update, this time dedicated to the character “Ganyu, The Full Moon Watcher” from the popular video game Genshin Impact.

Officially there is no official reference that indicates the size of the character’s breasts (or any other of the popular video game), so it would only be worth comparing it with what other users have analyzed. «Daily breast measurements, reissued series. This time it’s Ganyu, from the Constellation of Sinae Unicornis. From what I see, small breasts are quite popular.», the user commented on his post.

Based on a profile shot of the character, the user estimates the size of the breasts and the band (the rib cage). Ganyu has an estimated height of 145 cm (quite a bit younger than most of the other female characters) and a 62.6 cm band (which is a measurement to estimate the size of the cup). Thus, the separation is measured at 6.1 cm and when represented in a cross section, a cup size of 77.9 centimeters is achieved. With all these data, the user estimates that Ganyu’s bust size corresponds to a Cup C (size C65 in the American measurement system).

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC with Windows. The “Version 2.4” of the video game was released globally on January 5, while the “Version 2.5” was released on February 16. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive viewing experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Source: Twitter account

Copyright © COGNOSPHERE. All Rights Reserved.