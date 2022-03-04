A fan of Selena Gomez, Karla Perales, copied her signature for her professional title and can no longer change it: history | entertainment pop culture

For example, this girl did leave everyone speechless when she revealed that a youthful mistake will forever be reflected in her life and has to do with Selena Gomez’s signature.
Selena Gomez’s biggest fan?
It was the user @aykarly.com, who in a video published on the platform on February 9, 2022, shared the story that would completely affect her life.
In Mexico, when you turn 18, it is mandatory to process your official identification issued by the National Electoral Institute (INE).
Said credential is used as an official identity document with which you can carry out official procedures; It must carry your personal data and a signature, which will be the same one you will use for the rest of your life.
“Thinking about the time I did not prepare a signature for my INE and the only thing that occurred to me at the time was to sign with the signature of Selena Gomez and now it is in my title. oops.” she wrote she.
He told the story on TikTok
In the recording he showed the image of what his signature would be, and an S and a G can be seen, nothing to do with his name.
The signature will be reflected in your University Degree, and in all the official papers that you sign throughout your life.
Although the story did not stop there, several users mentioned that they also did the same, so there are several people who share Selena Gomez’s design.
Can the signature of the INE be changed?
According to the information shared by the National Electoral Institute (INE), through its Twitter account, it can be modified, although with certain restrictions.
The first thing is to go to the attention module and explain the situation to the official, who, if they consider that your request is viable, will tell you the documents that you must bring to make the change.
However, if the signature that is registered in your INE has already been used in important documents such as a University Degree or in some banking procedure, you must go to the institutions in question to make the change, otherwise it could be invalidated.