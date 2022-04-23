A fan of The Last of Us gets one of the most impressive tattoos you’ve ever seen

Share

Ellie’s incredible design on the leg of a Reddit user.

The history of The Last of Us has marked a before and after for Naughty Dog, since if Crash, Jak and Nathan Drake demonstrated the enormous quality of the study, the story of Joel and Ellie elevated them, to the point that they showed a new way of telling stories in video games. It is no coincidence that games with view from the shoulder will become popular after the release of the original game.

Thus, as might be expected, this has also caused there to be millions of fans around the worldso that there have been many who have played the two titles of The Last of Us and who celebrated in style their victory as GOTY winners in 2020, the same year as the pandemic.

A tattoo of The Last of Us full of details

All that said, one of the latest viral posts on Reddit has been one in which a user has shared an awesome The Last of Us tattooin which you can see different elements of the series, highlighting here the image of Ellie, who was the main character in the second installment and co-star in the first.

In this way, you can see below the impressive work they have done on this Reddit user who goes by the name of bigsexxywithglasses:

Furthermore, it should be noted that although The Last of Us does not have any new delivery announcedrumors about the development of a remake of the first, a Director’s cut of the second, a multiplayer mode and a new installment They are among the most notorious in the video game industry, which could imply that, despite being rumours, at least some could be real by mere statistics.

Likewise, it must be said that the only thing that is 100% certain is that next year the The Last of Us series, which will feature Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay as Joel and Ellie respectively. At the moment we don’t have any trailer for the series, but hopefully sometime this year we’ll see the first teaser.

