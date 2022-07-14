A fan tried to invade Selena Gómez’s mansion in Encino: This is what the property looks like

Recently Selena Gomez It has been a very bad time: was not nominated for current edition of the Emmy Awards and his mansion in Encino was almost invaded by a.

According to several media outlets, on the night of Sunday, July 10, a man attempted to enter the property by jumping a fence. Gomez’s security team found out, he tried to flee but was later arrested by the Los Angeles police.

The positive is that the former Disney star was not on the property; nevertheless you may decide to beef up your security system. It should also be noted that this is not the first time that a fan has tried to invade the mansion of a Hollywood star, even the same property had experienced a similar event in the past.

The news also made the curious wonder how Selena Gomez lives? This property was purchased by the actress and singer in 2020 and it had a cost of $4.89 million dollars.

This property has a main house of 11,483 square feet distributed in six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities such as music room, gym and spa.

In addition to the main house there is a garage with capacity for six vehicles.

outside the property there are extensive green areas with swimming poolspa area, jacuzzi, pool house, outdoor kitchen, barbecue area, fire pit, bar and other ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors.

On the other hand, this Tuesday, July 12, everyone was surprised not to see the name of Selena Gómez in the category of Best Actress at the Emmy Awards. Various critics and experts expected his nomination for his performance in the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

