“A fascinating opportunity”: Pablo Larraín will star Angelina Jolie in his next film

Another world-class star will put his talent at the disposal of Pablo Larraín. The Chilean director, who has already worked with well-known actresses such as Natalie Portman for his film “Jackie” and Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”, will now add a name that will not go unnoticed by lovers of cinematography.

It is none other than Angelina Jolie, who, for the next national play, will play María Callas.

According to the official synopsis of “Maria”, the name of the future production, the story will address the “tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the best opera singer in the world, revived and reimagined during her last days in Paris in 1970 ”.

With a script by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), also a collaborator on “Spencer”, the film will be produced by Juan de Dios Larraín (Fábula), as well as Italian Lorenzo Mieli (The Apartment Pictures) and Jonas Dornbach (Komplizen Film). .

After confirming the news, Angelina Jolie, in an interview with Variety, commented that “I take the responsibility towards the life and legacy of Maria very seriously. I will give everything I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have admired for a long time”.

On the same occasion, Larraín confided that “having the opportunity to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream. And to do this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is an exciting opportunity. A real gift.”