A Fashion Look Back at the Kentucky Derby

Nearly 150 years ago, the Kentucky Derby began and continued its legacy this weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Derby is an annual horse race that many attend to bet on their favorite horse in hopes of being crowned the winner of the Derby. The Derby is different from many sporting events because of the formal attire, especially the unique hats.

Every May, the Kentucky Derby offers celebrities the (probably only) excuse to fly to the state of Kentucky. There, dressed in ornate dresses and hats, they will mingle with locals attending the annual horse race wearing blue jeans and T-shirts. With a variety of styles and demographics, I’ve always been curious as to whether the Kentucky Derby has a set dress code. Surprisingly, it is not. Well, unless you’re a premium member.

As stated on the Kentucky Derby website: “Wearing a hat to the Kentucky Derby is believed to bring good luck! The long-established fashion was started by women, however, in recent years, many men have taken part in the tradition as well.”

“Generally speaking, women wear wide-brimmed ‘Southern Belle’-inspired Kentucky Derby hats. Hats can be decorated with flowers, feathers, bows and ribbons of any color to express creativity and individuality,” the site continued.

In the 1940s and 1950s, women wore Derby suits, usually paired with conservative hats. Well, conservative for the Kentucky Derby at least. In fact, Sara Brown Meehan says that it wasn’t until the 1960s that women, in particular, had more fun with their hats.

This meant more color, a larger circumference, and more ornamentation. “The hats started getting very colorful and getting bigger. And really since then, as the race has grown and the day and the event have grown in popularity, the hats have grown a lot with it. They’ve gotten bigger and people are having a lot of fun with their hats,’ says Meehan. Lots of people do. You see it all the time in Louisville, or you’re going to experience it this year. People put a lot of energy into their hats. Whether they’re buying them and trying to find the perfect hat, or they’re making them themselves.

Kim Kardashian along with her mother, Kris Jenner, attended the 135th Kentucky Derby. The mother-daughter duo wore white dresses and hats to match their outfits.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attended the 133rd Kentucky Derby on May 5, 2007. Prince Philip wore a suit, while Queen Elizabeth wore a green button-up jacket and green hat with a bright pink top.

Gabrielle Union was seen on the red carpet at the 134th Annual Kentucky Derby wearing a blue dress, black heels and a black hat.

Football star Tom Brady is no stranger to the Kentucky Derby, having been to multiple events. In the photo above, Brady attends Derby 137 wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a black and white checkered jacket.

Actress Zoe Saldana was seen at the 133rd annual Kentucky Derby on May 7, 2007 wearing a white dress and periwinkle hat.

Former NSYNC member Joey Fatone has been to many Kentucky Derbys and recently posted on social media that he attended this year’s sporting event.

He shared a video on Instagram with the caption “Derby Weekend!!” while she was in a restaurant with her daughter.

“It’s my 20th year, I think, coming to the Kentucky Derby,” he said.

The dress code is not meant to restrict the male or female attendees, but rather to create the experience that the founder of the Kentucky Derby intended. ‘It’s part of what’s so fun and it’s part of that experience. When you get there and it’s a beautiful day and everyone is in their spring colors, everyone is dressed up. And it’s a see-and-be-seen type of event, you can see that energy on the track,’ he says.

As for non-premium members, anything goes. But Meehan explained that most will still adhere to the premium member dress code, because, again, why not take the excuse to wear cakes and giant hats? What matters is when ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ plays at the start of the race and tears come to the eyes of locals and non-locals alike as they sing the anthem.

“One of the great things about the Derby, it’s a mix of tradition and spectacle, and I think nothing reflects that more than the fashion on Derby Day.”