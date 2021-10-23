A father cannot control Britney Spears’ investments

The full and complex lawsuit between pop star Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, began in 2008 when a Los Angeles court found the pop star underage.

Spears, who struggled with substance abuse problems and was hospitalized for a while in the psychiatric ward, has lost the right to control his values.

At the same time, his father, Jimmy Spears, was appointed trustee, along with a lawyer. In principle, the guardianship should have been voluntary on the part of Britney Spears.

financial investments

On Thursday, there was a new hearing in the case in a Los Angeles courtroom. The hearing came after Britney’s father protested his daughter’s current financial investment scheme, NBC said.

Attorney Vivien Leigh Touraine, who represents Britney’s father, among other things, demanded that her father be the only one to control the investments.

The father did not win his claim, according to US media. The AP news agency described the decision as a “small” victory for the pop star.

Turin has repeatedly stated that the protection is in line with current regulations. Turin said on Thursday that Spears will approve the father’s role in court documents at the end of 2019, he said. dad.

In a statement after the decision became clear, Turin said the father will collaborate with the Bessemer Foundation “in the interest of the daughter”.

The lawsuit against Britney Spears has been ongoing since 2008. The pop star was photographed here in the same year. Photo: Gabriel Boyce / AFP

He will have his father as regent

The question of whether Jimmy Spears should remain her daughter’s guardian this time was not on the table.

Attorney Samuel Ingham III, court-appointed to defend Britney Spears’s case, says it’s “no secret” that the pop star wants to get rid of her father as a guardian.

This means that the Bessemer Trust, which is currently listed as an associate guard, is solely responsible for the star’s property.

– But let’s admit that (removing the father as guardian) is a separate matter, according to Ingham, according to the Labor Party.

Last November, Britney Spears lost a lawsuit to get rid of her father as a trustee, according to the BBC.

#FreeBritney supporters outside a Los Angeles courthouse in September last year. Photo: Fraser Harrison / AFP

wide movement

Britney Spears’ helplessness became the starting point of an entire movement, with the hashtag #FreeBritney on social media.

Recently, Netflix and Hulu released a recent New York Times documentary, which delves into the controversial protection.

The documentary claims that the 39-year-old has lost nearly all of her freedom and control over her life due to her father’s control over her. This is in line with parts of what supporters of the #FreeBritney movement have been saying for several years.

Supporters believe, among other things, they see clear signs that Britney Spears doesn’t control her social media accounts. While some theories have been described as conspiratorial, the movement has gradually gained wide support from celebrities such as Bette Midler and Miley Cyrus.