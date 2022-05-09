“A fault with the car; we were losing a lot of power on the straights”

MIAMI — He said it on Thursday and reaffirmed it this Sunday, fourth place is the minimum acceptable in his own results scale, but it is also a bad day and as such, Sergio does not celebrate it in the least. The Red Bull driver leaves the Miami Grand Prix with a bitter taste in his mouth despite scoring 12 points and remaining third in the Formula 1 championship.

Interviewed in the mixed zone of the Miami International Autodrome that surrounds the Miami Dolphins stadium, Checo Pérez was annoyed by the lack of reliability that affected his car and that for the second time this season somehow frustrated his GP.

“It certainly was (a bad day),” Perez said. “A pity, we couldn’t finish, today it cost us a lot of points, again the engine, a reliability problem that we still have and a pity I would have loved to be here on the podium, with all the people”.

Just like in Bahrain where the two Red Bulls dropped out and went away empty-handed or then in Australia where it was Max Verstappen’s that retired, now it was apparently the hybrid system of the power unit that caused the Checo Pérez lost power from lap 17.

At the time, the Mexican was fourth, but less than a second behind Carlos Sainz, but later lost up to 5 seconds in a single lap.

“I was losing a lot of power and we couldn’t fix it, I think in the end we were able to fix it a bit, but not enough, I was losing more than 10 kilometers (per hour) per straight and even with the DRS I couldn’t attack Carlos. I had a small chance and I went for it, to it, and the tires were very overheated”, explained Checo Pérez.

A couple of good stops in the pits, especially the second with the safety car to put socks on and look for the attack against Sainz made us think that Checo Pérez could get on the podium, but it didn’t happen.

“Yes, but in the end I didn’t have any power on the straights, I put the DRS on and I didn’t even get close. Where I had the opportunity to go for Carlos, but it was very difficult to get close on the straights, it was a very big speed deficit.” , lament.

The next race will be in Barcelona from May 20 to 22.