A fear that could be fulfilled and affect the price of Bitcoin

The United States has two sad chapters in the history of its economy. The first occurred in 1929 and was called the Great Depression, a phenomenon that exploded due to the Wall Street crash and the collapse of the banking system at the time, which cost billions of dollars and plunged the country into poverty. The other was the Great Recession, which began in 2008 and is the crisis that gave rise to Bitcoin, as well as leaving thousands of Americans bankrupt and generating insecurity in the real estate market.

Without a doubt, these were two events that forever changed the lives of Americans in that period and that had an impact on the world economy. Therefore, it is not unreasonable that the words «inflation», «unemployment», «crisis» and «recession» generate terror in the population. A fear that is currently being felt on the streets of the United States.

According to a survey by the firm Alianz Life, 6 in 10 Americans feel a recession is right around the corner. The term “recession” means that a country’s economy experiences a decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for two consecutive quarters. Currently, the United States economy contracted in the first three months of 2022, registering one of the highest inflations in the last 40 years and with the stock market in full decline.

And if that was not enough, Reports from the Product Management Institute (ISM), confirm that the picture can get even more complicated. Mortgage rates, which refers to the price of housing in the United States, are shot at historical levels.

Labor in industrial sectors is also scarce, so its demand is high and its price is quite expensive. The level of unemployment in the United States is currently very low, despite the economic problems that the country has gone through, while wages have had to increase to recover from the rise in inflation.

As can be seen in the ISM study, while the production of products is increasing, the supply chain is slow and there is less and less labor. Source: ISM.

All this occurs while businesses are growing more slowly and demand for products slows due to the economic measures imposed by the Federal Reserve of the United States (FED), who have increased interest rates to 0.5%. This series of situations it could provoke a phenomenon of stagflation in the american countrya word that describes the process by which inflation accelerates, unemployment rates rise, and the economy stagnates.

If we take these data into account, it could be said that the North American country is on alert to the possibility that this new quarter will also have negative numbers. If fulfilled, the United States would face an even more complicated economic situation than the one it experienced in 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic was decreed. But what do the specialists say on this subject?

For this year maybe not, but for 2023 it is possible

Economists following the US case are not expecting a recession by 2022, mainly because they trust the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates, which would slow the financial crisis. Raising borrowing costs could reduce consumer demand, a strategy that would have the potential to slow down inflation caused by inorganic money printing.

Although experts on the subject acknowledge that the United States still has a strong economy and a healthy labor market, they say that FED measures could also have a big impact on domestic business already suffering the first ravages of the economic crisis. In this sense, it is predicted that there are more dangers of recession for the year 2023 when the situation will be more precarious for merchants. In the case of the economist Matthew Luzzeti, he believes that, if a recession ends by 2022, it will be mild.

From this same point of view, experts Larry Summers and Alex Domash maintain that there is currently a high possibility of a recession in the United States. This is due to two indicators that have previously predicted moments of recession in the North American country, which today are again at levels that indicate an imbalance in the economy. These are soaring inflation and a low unemployment rate, which could lead to a long-term collapse of the system.

While all this is happening, economists in other parts of the world are worrying about the possible repercussions that this situation will have on the finances of their own countries. That is the case, reported by CriptoNoticias, of Juan Ramón Rallo, who speculates that If the United States enters a recession, this fact will have an impact on the already weakened economies of the countries of Europe.. However, the businesses of the European continent will not be the only ones to suffer the impact, but also the cryptocurrencies that lately dance to what is happening in the United States.

How will all this affect the price of Bitcoin?

Those who have not been closely following the price of Bitcoin in recent months are surely wondering why the US economy has anything to do with the value of the cryptocurrency created by Satoshi Nakamoto. However, to the surprise of many, the reality is that today the price of Bitcoin is reacting on a par with the measures of the Federal Reserve of the North American country and the behavior of the Wall Street stock market.

This situation is mainly due to the fact that, since the beginning of 2022, Bitcoin is being considered, in the eyes of investors more than anything, as a risky asset. In this sense, it is seen as a highly speculative investment, rubbing shoulders with some of the most popular stocks on US stocks, such as technology companies. When Google, or Apple, or Telsa (and even Meta) have had sharp movements in their price, Bitcoin has behaved in a similar way; showing that both markets have a high correlation.

This makes sense especially if we take into account that several of the most important institutional investors of Bitcoin are exactly companies that are listed on the American stock exchanges, as is the case with Microstrategy, Block or Tesla. In other words, a good part of the capital that has helped BTC to climb to new price levels comes exactly from these firms whose growth depends largely on how healthy the United States economy is.

As we can see in this graph, both the Bitcoin market and the S&P 500 index have quite similar price behaviors. Source:

As if that were not enough, we must also keep in mind that, with the ban on Bitcoin in China, a significant volume of miners was located in US territory. In this way, the regulations of the American country have begun to have more and more relevance in the price of the cryptocurrencysince their power shares in the market have increased compared to years ago.

Given this scenario, it would not be surprising if the current economic situation in the United States continues to affect the Bitcoin market. The reality is that if loans become increasingly expensive, fewer people will be willing to borrow money to generate returns in the stock markets, including cryptocurrencies in this scenario. In times of crisis, instead of risking capital, there are many investors who prefer safe haven assets.

In this sense, it is possible that the only way for Bitcoin to gradually move away from the tidal wave that could be a financial crisis in the United States, is that the narrative of the use of cryptocurrency as a safe haven asset is strengthened.

A perspective that the Bitcoin community supports by considering that the currency has the potential to increase its value in the long term. In this sense, it promotes the accumulation of BTC under the idea that in a few years they will be even more valuable than today. Currently, although the price has plummeted, those investors who apply this strategy have reached the highest level seen in the history of the cryptocurrency.