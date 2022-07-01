A ‘Fearless Leader’ and ‘Very Loyal’: First Look at Kate Winslet’s Na’vi in ​​’Avatar 2′ – Movie News

‘The sense of water’, the sequel to James Cameron’s film, once again stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington as protagonists. In theaters December 16!

This year you will explore again Pandora from the hand of Avatar: The Water Sense. The sequel to Avatardirected by James Cameron, hits theaters on December 16, 13 years after the first installment. Cameron is once again behind the cameras of the film and the rest of the sequels that he is preparing. In addition to meeting again with Jake (Sam Worthington) and Ney’tiri (Zoe Saldaña), you will also meet new characters. One of them is Rolandwhich is played by Kate Winslet and which represents the reunion of the actress with Cameron after titanica.

Thanks to Empireyou can get your first look at Winslet transformed into her Na’vi. Roland is described as a “fearless leader” Y “very loyal” and is the leader of the Metkayina, a tribe of Pandora that dwells in the water. In the photograph, Rolan screams and runs into battle. The first trailer for the film has already shown some images of this conflict. As you can see, the Metkayina share some aspects of the Ney’tiri tribe, but they are not exactly the same. His skin is more greenish instead of blue and the markings on his forehead are darker..





For now, details about the story it will tell Avatar: The Water Sense are unknown, but it is known that it is set more than a decade after the first installment and that the family will be a key theme in the sequel. Time has passed and the leading couple has children. Some are born on Pandora, but others are adopted and human, which will cause some friction between Jake and Ney’tiri.

‘Avatar’: Kate Winslet Says Shooting One of Her Underwater Scenes Was ‘Pretty Scary’

Returning to Winslet, the anecdote that the actress endured a few seven and a half minutes Under water. If you’ve been following the news about the filming of the sequels, you’ve seen footage of the cast in motion capture suits in a water tank filming scenes. “One of my favorite memories was that we had a circular tank with a glass wall. I went in one day and saw Kate Winslet walking around in the bottom of the tank,” Jon Landau tells ew. “He walks up to me and sees me in the window, waves hello, goes to the end of the wall, turns around and goes all the way back.”

Avatar: The Water Sense is the big bet Disney for this Christmas. The film, originally from 20th Century Foxhas become part of the House of Mickey Mouse after the purchase of the studio, now renamed as 20th Century Studios. Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Edie Falco round out the main cast.

After Avatar: The meaning of life will hit theaters, if all goes according to plan, Avatar 3 the December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 the December 18, 2026 Y Avatar 5 the December 22, 2028.

